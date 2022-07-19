Much has been written and spoken over the last week or so about what the Greens might do in response to the Labor government's proposed Emissions Target legislation.
Much of this is just nonsense and speculation.
Advertisement
Labor, for its part, wants to rewrite history to try to cast the Greens as climate villains.
Prominent media figures, who should know and do better, are ignoring the facts to state opinion.
READ MORE:
The attacks on the Greens for not supporting Kevin Rudd's proposed emissions trading scheme in 2009, and therefore casting to them all blame for ten years of climate inaction, are unwarranted and unjustified.
These attacks ignore the fact that Treasury reports stated that the scheme as proposed would not impact emissions for 25 years and that the Greens did support a Labor scheme just a year or so later, under Julia Gillard.
The difference was that Julia Gillard, unlike her predecessor, was willing to negotiate in good faith and, as a result, got a scheme legislated that was actually working when Tony Abbott canned it after gaining office in 2013.
So, what are the Greens asking of Labor?
The Greens proposed target of 75 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 is soundly based in the science of climate change.
Greens leader, Adam Bandt, stated at the weekend that the Greens are willing to genuinely negotiate with Labor to see their legislation passed ... but, there are a couple of caveats.
One is that the target is a real floor, not a ceiling, and that this is enshrined in the legislation.
Labor ministers have been running round the country stating this as fact over the last few weeks so, surely, if they are genuine, it should not be an issue to include it in the legislation.
The other key point, and the likely sticking point, is that there be no new coal and gas projects commenced. The argument, quite simply and eloquently put, is that you don't put out a fire by adding fuel to it.
There is logic and science behind the Greens policy positions.
While it might not be feasible for Labor to agree to this position, they should, if they are serious, agree to impose a test on any proposed new projects about their climate impacts and, if they exceed a certain level then refuse approval.
They should use their powers to impose requirements on polluters, including fossil fuel projects, relating to carbon emissions, both here and downstream, as a precondition to getting an export licence.
It will be interesting to see whether science or politics drives our climate actions.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.