It was a first start to remember for the Terry McCarthy-trained Panuara Boy at Moree on Tuesday with the three-year-old gelding surging to a win.
The gelding is owned by Inverell's Shane de Gunst and half leased to a syndicate from the Imperial Hotel in Glen Innes.
"It was a good win for them, they were all happy," McCarthy said.
"It was a pretty gutsy win, he didn't draw too bad, he came from about nine barrier but he jumped really well and he just rolled around the corner.
"But when he balanced up, the favourite shot away but then he wore the favourite down to beat it.
"It was a good win and he got out to a nice price."
Panuara Boy's only trial at Coffs Harbour, saw him third behind two horses who had six wins between them so McCarthy had hoped he'd race well when he finally got the chance.
He ended up at the Glen Innes stable after starting his life in Sydney.
"The horse originated in Sydney, Rick Worthington had him in Sydney and he died of a brain tumour," McCarthy said.
"Shane's sister was married to him and that is how he ended up with the horse."
The Moree meet was not a bad day out for McCarthy with Panuara Boy's stablemate Star of Harada finishing in second, both ridden by Brooke Stower.
"I thought he just lasted to win but they got him right on the line," McCarthy said.
"He has been out of sorts but we decided to run him in front yesterday and he nearly pulled it off. Touch wood we can win one with him."
McCarthy will monitor both horses in the next few days before deciding where he takes them next.
He also lauded the efforts of his track rider, Mitch Haywood, who arrives at 5am to work his horses.
Their post-race recovery will also be aided by the use of the newly renovated pool at the Glen Innes Racecourse.
"They have done a good job with the pool, it has come up very well," McCarthy said.
The pool renovations are part of a few improvements which have gone on at the local track.
A handful of new stables have been installed and there are plans in place to fix up drainage on the track.
