GIML takes on the Games

Glen Innes Minor League had two teams recently complete in the National Primary Games in Tamworth over the weekend.
The under 12s team coached by Shad Baily were undefeated in all games for the second consecutive year.
The under 10s team coached by Mark Barratt and Mark Pietsch had a great competition and were able to implement more skills learnt at training to get some great wins and close losses.
Vice-president Christian Ferris said that the club is grateful for the parents who step up as coaches, first aid support and scorers for the kids to be able to attend and play these great competitions.
In other news for the local Group 19 competition, Glen Innes are shaping up in the final rounds of the 2022 season in good position towards the finals.
With all seven competitive age groups sitting in the top four of the group 19 Junior Rugby league ladder.
The U16s and U12s are so far undefeated this season.
The competition ladder follows
U16s - 1st
U14s - 4th
U12s - 1st
U10s - 2nd
SLT - 2nd
ILT - 4th
JLT - 3rd
Glen Innes Minor League will be hosting the Grand Final on Saturday, September 10.
We want everyone to get behind the day and wear proudly the black and white.
This Saturday, July 23 Glen Innes host Warialda at Mead Park in all grades except Under 16s. Under 8s, JLT and U12 have two matches each against Warialda Black and Warialda Red.
So if you are looking for something to do this Saturday, why not rug up and head to the footy. Full canteen with plenty of hot food and drinks will be available.
GAME TIMES
9.30am U12s v War Red, U8s v War Red
10.20am U10s , JLT v War Red
11.10am ILT, U8s v War Black
12.00pm U12s v War Black, JLT v War Black
12.50pm SLT
1.50pm U14s
U16s have the BYE
TEAM PHOTOS
Please be at the fields dressed and ready for team photos half an hour before your first game time.
