As I pondered the topic for my article this week, I was struck by the wonderful, if not somewhat scary, array of potential topics.
Top of the list was the local council's antics in sacking, or not sacking, the General Manager, with no explanation to him or the community that will foot the $200,000 bill for compensation, about the reasons for terminating his contract.
Advertisement
Not only have they terminated his contract, but they were so incompetent about it that they could not even do it right the first time and had to rerun the meeting to formally decide that his time was up.
READ MORE:
Not that our council is anything special in the way of these antics.
Ours is the 34th general manager to be "sacked" by a local council in NSW since the elections last year. It is becoming quite the thing for an incoming council to do.
Also up there was the story emerging about the proposed appointment of John Barilaro to the position of trade envoy in New York.
The daily drip feed of ever greater potentially corrupt conduct is building such a head of steam that it could easily cost Dominic Perrottet's LNP state government the next election in March 2023.
Then there is the Covid pandemic that is, but at the same time is not, the biggest threat to public health and safety since gawd knows what. We have had more deaths from Covid in the first seven months of 2022 than in the previous two years.
Even with the increasing death toll and growing rates of infection governments are still fighting a rearguard action against mask mandates and other practices that might help control the spread of the disease. By the end of this year, if not earlier, Covid is set to become the biggest cause of death in the country.
Imagine the response and outcry if these numbers of people were dying or being injured in traffic accidents.
However, at the top of the pile by far is the federal LNP, which gives every indication that it is the political embodiment of Norman Lindsay's magic pudding, the gift that keeps on giving.
Scott Morrison telling a church congregation in Perth that they should not trust government rang true at one level, that of whether we could trust the government that he led. The answer was of course a resounding NO.
This outburst from a man who has sucked at the public teat through government funded employment for most of his adult life reminded me of Barnaby Joyce's Xmas video a year or so back claiming that he wanted government out of his life and off his back.
Then we hear about a litany of cynical and dodgy tactics by the former government including the leaking of information from Border Force on the day of the election. Angus Taylor sabotaged the carbon credit scheme, against expert advice.
Former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, who has little to be proud of, has come out swinging against the Labor government's response to the threat of foot and mouth disease, even though he was briefed when in government about the emergence of the disease in Indonesia and did little if anything about it.
And so it goes on ... and it is only nine weeks since the election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.