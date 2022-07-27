Soon to be demolished: History at the hospital

Between 60 and 70 years ago in the 1950s and 1960s there weren't many career paths generally available for women other than secretary, teacher, librarian or nurse.
Our original Glen Innes hospital was a six-bed pavilion men's ward opened in 1877 and without the modern machinery and medicines now available, some of the main tools the nurses then had available to them basically were hot water, tender loving care and observation.
In the 1950s I remember seeing beds lining the corridors or rolled into the sun on the veranda surrounding the courtyard.
This building was enlarged many times over the years and although once considered to 'be an excellent site for An Old People's Home' it has become the heritage listed 'Land of the Beardies Museum and Research Centre', a picture book of, and repository of the area's history.
Especially interesting is The Jeannie Ross Fraser Memorial Wing which contains the hospital's history including the iron lung once so necessary in the Isolation Ward, a typical early operating theatre.
The second hospital of 100-beds built by Clemenstsons with engineer Doug Peacocke, at a cost of $1,300,000 was said then 'to be one of the best hospitals in the state' when it opened May 12,1956.
All the patients had to be moved across.
The next day nurses, doctors, service organisations, hospital friends, Girl Guides and Boy Scouts assisted in smoothly transferring patients, the Examiner reported 'without a hitch or a burnt offering'.
Now that the 21st century 'new' $50,000,000 hospital is planned to open about 2026 it means the old three-storey nurses home opened in 1955 will be demolished.
The 80 bed Crommelin House nurses' home, named after former Matron Beatrice Crommelin who was 'well regarded by the medical profession and adored by the patients', had opened in 1955.
Why was a nurses' home needed?
In earlier times nurses were not permitted to be married and had to 'live-in' in the nurses home, where regulations were firmly policed by the Home Sister.
A pass was needed to leave the building at night or for home leave.
Sister Sullivan was Home Sister for more than 10 years and conducted regular bed checks to see that nurses were indeed in their rooms when they should have been.
The system changed in the late 1960s and nursing staff were permitted to be married.
