How safe do you feel in Australia right now?

"Australians' sense of safety has been up and down in recent years as people have reacted to the course of the pandemic and to global uncertainty. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and instability closer to home also appear to be having an effect on public opinion, with the 2022 Lowy Institute Poll fielded in March, soon after the war in Ukraine started. In 2022, a bare majority of Australians (53 per cent) say they feel 'very safe' or 'safe', a 17-point drop from 2021 (70 per cent). This is only marginally higher than the record low of Australians feeling safe in 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's result is a striking 39 points below the high point of feelings of safety in 2008 and 2010 (92 per cent)."

