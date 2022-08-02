How safe do you feel in Australia right now?

The world is not a safe and secure place. According to the Lowy Institute's 2022 poll, this is how Australians increasingly feel.
Each year, the poll asks Australians about a range of issues. This includes the question: "Now about world events, how safe do you feel?"
Advertisement
At 39, the reality is that life in Australia has always felt pretty safe for people of my age.
READ MORE:
My grandparents spoke of childhood memories of the Great Depression and WW2. These memories included scarcity of food, blacked-out windows and safety drills to prepare for the possibility that they might come under the horrors of active warfare. I've certainly never known such fear.
My parent's generation lived in the shadow of the Cold War and the possibility of a Nuclear Armageddon. Yet I was barely eight years old when the Soviet Union finally fell and was more or less oblivious to potential destruction.
For people living in 'Western' nations, the world has appeared to be on a constant trajectory toward greater safety and stability since the 1950s. For people my age, the march toward a better world is all we have ever known and has seemed constant and unstoppable.
That is, until the past few years.
The Lowy Institute summarises the details of their findings as follows.
"Australians' sense of safety has been up and down in recent years as people have reacted to the course of the pandemic and to global uncertainty. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and instability closer to home also appear to be having an effect on public opinion, with the 2022 Lowy Institute Poll fielded in March, soon after the war in Ukraine started. In 2022, a bare majority of Australians (53 per cent) say they feel 'very safe' or 'safe', a 17-point drop from 2021 (70 per cent). This is only marginally higher than the record low of Australians feeling safe in 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's result is a striking 39 points below the high point of feelings of safety in 2008 and 2010 (92 per cent)."
A global health pandemic, a major war in Europe, not to mention the rapidly changing political situation in Asia. There are good reasons to feel less safe and secure than we have in the past!
But is it even accurate to say that the world has become a more safe or unsafe place?
After all, human nature has not changed. It is not as if people in 1980 were intrinsically better than those in the 1930s. That the Cold War didn't blow up into something many times more destructive than WW2 (as the technology would have allowed for) was not because humanity had become so enlightened that such a bloody conflict had become unimaginable.
Recent events show that people in 2022 are just as capable of committing all kinds of evil actions.
Yet I personally feel as secure in this world as I ever have. I feel that way because I believe that Jesus is still on his throne.
Sure, I often cannot understand why he allows history to unfold as it does. Yet I trust that the one who would step out of heaven to confront the fullness of the human capacity for evil and give his life for my sake is still concerned with my ultimate good.
Even as, humanly speaking, the world seems to be so much less safe than it has at any previous point in my lifetime, I can still confidently sing the old hymn;
Be still, my soul; your God will undertake
Advertisement
to guide the future as he has the past;
your hope, your confidence, let nothing shake;
all now mysterious shall be bright at last.
Be still, my soul; the waves and winds still know
his voice who ruled them while he lived below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.