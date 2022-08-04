Glen Innes Examiner
Leading Roles appointed by Glen Innes Severn Council to run recruitment process for new general manager

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
Glen Innes Town Hall.

Recruitment agency Leading Roles has been appointed by Glen Innes Severn Council to undertake the recruitment process for the appointment of a new general manager.

