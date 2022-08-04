Recruitment agency Leading Roles has been appointed by Glen Innes Severn Council to undertake the recruitment process for the appointment of a new general manager.
All councillors have been included on the panel, which will hire the next general manager, and the recruitment panel will also include one expert from the recruitment agency selected to also be on the hiring panel.
Leading Roles promotes itself as having the largest local government specialist recruitment team in Australia.
Over the last decade since it was established, the firm says it has been involved in the recruitment of more than 40 general managers for local government.
Mr Bennett had been at the helm of the council since his appointment in October 2019.
The decision was made official after the council held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, July 12.
Mr Bennett took over in 2019 from interim council boss Mark Riley, who had been appointed after long-term general manager Hein Basson had resigned earlier that year.
Mr Bennett had been the first new permanent general manager in more than a decade at the council.
Mr Basson had been appointed in 2005, briefly after the amalgamation of the Glen Innes and Severn councils.
