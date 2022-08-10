Mrs Weir's sister needed someone to look after her property 'Raleigh' at Bukkulla. So they went with high hopes expecting to make a fortune out of wheat etc.,..
Ursula hadn't driven a tractor and was just shown how to start and stop it. Nor could she milk a cow.
Advertisement
"One day Rolf was sick, I was told to do the milking, letting the calf drink first and then the cow would give milk.
READ MORE:
"But the calf had a mind of its own and wouldn't budge, no matter how much I shouted at it and tried to push it away. We didn't have milk, cream, or butter for a few days.
"We had invested in a pig and a hundred day-old chickens and trapped rabbits to earn some ready cash whilst the wheat crop was growing.
"But the much-needed rain didn't come so we decided to sell the crop for sheep feed, forget our losses and return to Glen Innes
"As we had no car in those days, we took everything over to the road with a horse and wagon, then Rolf took them back and rode his bike to where I was waiting for the bus-come-lorry from Ashford to Inverell.
"The bus driver nearly had a heart attack when he saw us standing there with a pig, five lambs, a dog, 25 chickens, two bikes and all our goods and chattels.
"We took up share farming and Mr Doug Abbott gave us land in Hunter Street at no cost."
They bought a horse called Carpenter who pulled a cart and her parents helped them buy a house with a small shop attached in Church Street.
"We did nothing with the shop until after the war.
"I had been working at the Popular café but gave it up when we started the business in a very small way.
"As we didn't have much cash, we just bought three of this and three of that and when we emptied a packet of cornflakes or Rinso we always put the packets back up on the shelves, so it looked well stocked.
"Later we enlarged the shop and Rolf formed a buying group to buy better for the business, hard work and long hours but we enjoyed every minute of it."
And then came their involvement in Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Rose Festival and Quota.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.