AN ELDERLY man has died after a horror highway accident late on Sunday.
The 85-year-old passed away in a Newcastle hospital after suffering critical injuries when his car crashed near Glen Innes.
Advertisement
The man was behind the wheel of the car when it left the Gwydir Highway and crashed near Matheson.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 5.25pm and rushed to the scene to find the wreckage of the car.
Paramedics treated the man on scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Armidale hospital.
His condition deteriorated and the man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment.
READ ALSO:
New England police confirmed on Monday morning that the man died in hospital.
Police have launched an investigation into what might have caused the crash and the circumstances surrounding it, and will now prepare a brief of evidence for the coroner.
It comes just two days after a 19-year-old woman died on Friday night near Gunnedah in a rollover.
The teen was in a Toyota Hilux ute that rolled on the Spring Ridge Road at Spring Ridge about 10.15pm.
The woman died at the scene, while a 20-year-old man, who was also in the ute, was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.