Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Hunter New England Health petition halfway to 10,000 needed for NSW parliament debate

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rural health petition to get 10,000 people to sign up has smashed past the half-way milestone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.