It was a popular place for Glen Innes picnics

By Eve Chappell
August 15 2022 - 4:00am
Presbyterian Sunday School picnic at the 'Mill Paddock' c.1923. Picture: Supplied

The boulder strewn paddock at the southern end of Grey Street was a popular venue for picnics and is now part of Craigieburn Tourist Park.

