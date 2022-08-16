Message of hope follows history of wars

This Thursday we will mark Vietnam Veterans Day.
On 18 August 1966, the battle of Long Tan erupted, and the 1st Australian Task Force found themselves in the thick of the fighting.
The anniversary of the battle was marked each year as 'Long Tan day' until 1987 when Bob Hawke announced that the day would become known as 'Vietnam Veterans Day'.
As a kid who grew up in the 1980s and 90s, I must confess that the Vietnam War was something of a mystery to me.
Our history classes at school did not touch upon Vietnam as they did the great stories of the World Wars. Vietnam Veterans Day did not have the prominence afforded to Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
We didn't even have TV shows to make us conscious of the war as the endless reruns of M*A*S*H did for the Korean War. The sad result of that is that kids my age never really knew too much about a war that had swept up many people of my parent's generation.
And as I look back I think that was a great shame. Those who went to Vietnam went off to the same hellish experiences which await soldiers in all wars. Their fight was not less spectacular than others and Their sacrifice, and that of those they left behind, was no less costly.
Yet there is one thing that we did get to hear about Vietnam, it was how unpopular the war was in the minds of many. We would hear stories of large-scale protests. We would hear the protest music. We would hear stories of returning soldiers being jeered and spat at for their involvement in the war.
Personally, I don't know what the experience of veterans was like. I've neither fought in war nor had to return home to live with the ongoing effects of such experiences.
However, I am sure that those who served in that war paid a great personal cost for their service. Whether or not the war was right and justified, we should be sensitive to the physical and emotional scars that those who served continue to bear.
Of course, only those who have served know the particular horrors that war offers. It seems fair to say that many of these horrors lay at the extreme end of human experience.
Yet the Christian message holds out the hope that whatever we might be going through, and however little others might understand our experience, in the person of Jesus, God has joined our suffering.
Writing some 700 years before the birth of Jesus, the prophet Isaiah spoke of God's promised king and saviour in these words.
"He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering. Like one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not. Surely he took up our infirmities and carried our sorrows, yet we considered him stricken by God, smitten by him, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed."
In my own times of hardship, however big or small they may be, I find huge comfort in knowing that Jesus is not like the statues of so many 'gods'.
Distant, serene, removed from the realities of this life. No! He is the God who suffered and bled for me. The one powerful enough to make this world is also the one who experienced the fullness of the suffering and pain it can dish up.
And all of this he did that you and I might find the promise of hope, healing and eternal life.
