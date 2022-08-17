The Glen Innes RSL Sub Branch hosted a fabulous fundraiser Fashion Parade late last month at the Glen Innes and District Services Club.
Despite Covid-19 and Influenza a wonderful crowd frocked up, dressed up for a splendid day out in the beautifully decorated auditorium complete with runway seating during the parade.
The wonderful clothes many of which were vintage and designer were supplied by local Carol Parry the owner of Carolyn's Closet a boutique specialising in consignment vintage pieces.
There was an eclectic range from bespoke shoes, pearls, fascinators and branded garments in all sizes from 8-24.
Models included the local "Shimmy in the Glen" dancers (Helen, Julie, Julianne, Natalie, Lisa and Soraya) along with Gay and Kate all looking truly fantastic in each of their six outfits.
Mary Hollingworth kept everyone entertained with a witty and engaging parade compere style - all completely ad lib.
Prizes for best dressed went to Makura in a stunning vintage royal blue suit matching shoes and fascinator, Merv Sharman kitted out in a groovy tie and leather jacket while Sandra Franco and Lyn Meehan won the headpiece prizes for their stunning headwear.
Guests who travelled from Armidale, Guyra and Deepwater were treated to a delicious two course meal, free glass of bubbles and of course some retail therapy with a pop up store by Carolyn's Closet.
There was a wonderful performance by the Shimmy in the Glen Dancers during lunch while a specially choregraphed music play list was enjoyed by everyone.
The day was declared a tremendous success with close to $800 raised for the RSL sub-branch.
