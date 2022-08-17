Plan revealed to employ trainee doctors in New England hospitals

A plan to improve access to health care could see trainee General Practitioners directly employed in Glen Innes District Hospital and others across the New England region.
State MP Adam Marshall said the current Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) scheme in some hospitals that don't have permanent doctors on site needed to be scrapped.
"A huge portion of this region, including clinicians, believe the time is now to abandon the VMO model with its dwindling supply of GPs in our communities," Mr Marshall said.
"It's time to directly employ doctors in our local hospitals which is something that we have never ever seen before." Under the current scheme with locum doctors, the local hospital has had to turn patients away in some cases when there was no doctor available.
Mr Marshall was speaking alongside Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor who came to Glen Innes, as well as Inverell and Armidale, visiting clinicians, nurses, doctors and key stakeholders.
The health minister agreed to visit the region following growing momentum for better health services including more than 5000 signatures so far on a community petition to split Hunter New England Health.
While Ms Taylor said the petition wasn't a priority, she said the government would be looking at the Murrumbidgee model which has been successful in other areas, with trainee GPs directly stationed in hospitals.
"The real issue here is to make sure we're listening to clinicians and what they're telling us," Ms Taylor said.
"They (doctors, nurses and clinicians) were raising issues around workforce, and models of care, and they were really positive about the Murrumbidgee model."
Mr Marshall said the model was one of a number of solutions put to the minister.
"No-one can ever remember when we've ever seen the secretary of the NSW Department of Health in our region," Mr Marshall said.
"And these are some of the doctors who have been practicing in our region for decades who have never seen any secretary of the NSW Department of Health, let alone a health minister turn up."
