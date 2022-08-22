It has been touted as one of the best shows in Australia, and it's coming to you!
Rising Sun is set to rock out with locals in Glen Innes and Goondiwindi in September.
Advertisement
The Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes tribute band has been impressing audiences since 2016 with their salute to the Aussie legends.
What started as a chance to make some pocket money, has seen this Perth-based group become one of the most sought-after acts in the country.
It's even led to them 'sharing' the stage with Ian Moss himself.
"Mossy" was hired to play an hour at a private function and Rising Sun were to play their show around him.
He had the main house as his green room and the band had the back patio, with just a pane of glass between them, but the guys were still too scared to talk to him.
The music legend stayed on to listen to a few of the Sun's songs, worn out from doing the 'By the C' concert with Jimmy Barnes that day.
Lead vocalist and founder, Brett Heffernan, said he was very happy to receive some feedback the next day from friends who said Moss had complimented them on the way they played and moved like the real thing.
Heffernan was originally in a few cover bands before he went on to be a tribute singer to Bon Scott, Jimmy Barnes and John Fogerty, doing floor shows with backing tracks.
But he fell in love with the way Barnes interacted with Moss and the 'Cold Chisel' band, so learned everything about him through videos and live performances.
He wanted his dream to become a reality by creating a pure, live tribute to Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes.
So he hit the social media pages - not having too many connections - and found an old Chisel tribute group that just needed a 'Jimmy', so he gathered them up and created Rising Sun.
After a few teething problems with a some "unruly" members, he finally found the great players who have helped make the band a success.
Jesse Beaton is the lead guitarist and sings a few "Mossy" songs. The "brilliant and a versatile" guitarist has played many years with Darren Reid and the Souls City Groove and also performed in Bjorn Again along with many more projects at a high level. Beaton is "fun-loving guy" and a main element to the band.
Christian Dixneuf is the bass player, and also been involved with Boy George, Darren Reid and many more. He is the newest member to the group after Darren Saunders left for personal reasons, and "Fenchy" has taken the position with excellence.
Kim Siragusa is on keys. The music teacher with TAFE WA has been in shows such as We Will Rock You, Bon Jovi Tribute, Angels and Bloom, and his knowledge and experience is an asset to the band.
Steve Essex plays the drums and also sings a bit of Moss. He was in such bands as Ice Tiger, Retro and more. His style and experience on the drums makes him perfect for the role.
Advertisement
The band has also added Dan Hazel on sax to give the show an extra element of sound.
"I created the band for my love of Chisel and the crazy, drunken 80s live entertainment they bring to the world," Heffernan said.
Combined with the fact that he sounds like Barnes when he sings and that he loves to recreate the old moves, it left him no choice but to recreate the great men that are Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes.
"I also love the professionalism and tightness of the band," he said.
Rising Sun started slowly six years ago, playing to about 40 or so people.
When other tribute shows saw the potential in Rising Sun, they let the band open for them.
Advertisement
Heffernan said they slowly grew their fan base, and still are, while they try to hone their skill in being the best in Australia.
READ MORE:
The band plays about once a month, depending on their availability, with most members busy with other shows and full time work.
They mainly play small pub shows of 100 to 300 people, but it is really starting to take off according to Heffernan.
"We are playing on big stages, big council shows, rodeos, and boating and camping shows," he said.
Advertisement
Rising Sun charms crowds with their unique influences from the grit of rock to the groove of soul and country.
The band's chemistry is apparent on stage and they work hard to give the crowds the authentic sounds of Cold Chisel, from the smooth tough tones of Ian Moss to the rough sweet sound of Jimmy Barnes, bringing a fresh twist to an all-time classic Australian band.
They blend musicianship and stage presence to recreate Chisel's and Jimmy's classics such as Khe Sahn, Working Class Man, Bow River, Driving Wheels and many more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.