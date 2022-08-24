Here's the words uttered during the first moon landing that few remember

What are the most famous words uttered during the first moon landing?
The words most readily associated with the event are undoubtedly Neil Armstrong's famous words as he descended to the lunar surface, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Yet it was Buzz Aldrin, the man who joined Armstrong on the moon, who gave voice to the words that are likely better known across the world, even today.
These are not words that have been made famous by the moon landing. We do not think of them in connection to that grand moment in history. These words were not even Aldrin's own! Yet, at that moment, they were the words that Aldrin used as he processed the enormity of the occasion.
The words I have in mind are from the lips of Jesus in Hohn 15:5, "I am the vine, you are the branches. Whosoever abides in me will bring forth much fruit. Apart from me, you can do nothing."
Buzz Aldrin, now 92, is a devoted Christian. In 1969 he was an Elder in the Webster Presbyterian Church. Having been selected to be one of the first two people ever to set foot on the moon, he sought the permission of his Church to celebrate communion upon his arrival.
After successfully piloting the landing module through a difficult and dangerous landing, Aldrin radioed back to Earth, "This is the LM pilot. I'd like to take this opportunity to ask every person listening in, whoever and wherever they may be, to pause for a moment and contemplate the events of the past few hours and to give thanks in his or her own way".
Aldrin's own way of contemplating the enormity of this moment was to read from the words of Jesus. He then took out the bread and wine he'd brought specially for the occasion and prepared to eat and drink.
Aldrin later reflected, "I poured the wine into the chalice our church had given me. In the one-sixth gravity of the moon, the wine curled slowly and gracefully up the side of the cup. It was interesting to think that the very first liquid ever poured on the moon and the first food eaten there were communion elements,"
I find it amazing to think that in this moment of astonishing human achievement, Aldrin's first response was to turn his attention to God. In a moment representing one of the most outstanding achievements of scientific endeavour in any age, a key player in the drama was reaching for something spiritual to make sense of the experience.
In the vastness of space, sitting on a rock some 384,400km away from home, Aldrin must have been acutely aware of his own smallness and the grandeur of God's creation.
Of course, the act of reading those words and of taking communion are actions that are far from unique to Aldrin. Countless millions of Christians the world over cling to both those words, and that act as a way of reminding themselves of their ultimate reliance on God for all things.
I cannot imagine what it must have been like for Aldrin to find himself at the heart of such a historic moment. I cannot comprehend what it must be like to look back on the earth from the moon as we look up at the moon from here.
But when I think of times when I have been overwhelmed with awe during the most special moments of my life, I can understand why Aldrin would say, "at the time, I could think of no better way to acknowledge the enormity of the Apollo 11 experience than by giving thanks to God."
