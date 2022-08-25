Rebuilding trust in our public institutions

Last week I wrote about the progressive erosion of trust in our public and community institutions and some of the factors contributing to it.
This week I would like to look at what actions might contribute to rebuilding that trust.
First, we need openness from our leaders about their actions and motivations.
As an example, we have recently seen a general manager effectively sacked by the council with no reasons given. The community will fund the compensation package worth over $200,000, with no reasons given.
It is hard to write this without speculating about the reasons, because we, the poor average punters who will bear the costs of this decision through our rates, are operating in a vacuum. Like the proverbial mushrooms, we are kept in the dark and fed on bull dust.
Just be up front and honest with us about what is going on. We are grown-ups, well most of us, and we can handle the hard stuff.
Second, we need transparency in the processes and the bases for decision making.
The former coalition government copped much, and well deserved, criticism for the use of colour coded spreadsheets used when determining the recipients of government grants.
The NSW government has received similar criticism for favouring coalition held seats when allocating grant funding.
Once the grant rules are published just stick to them. Keep the politicians at arm's length from the decision making and allocations process.
Thirdl, we need accountability for the decisions made and for the impacts of those decisions.
Too often we have seen those in positions of power and authority simply walk away from their mistakes without paying any higher price than simply relinquishing their role.
They don't lose their pension. They are not fined or imprisoned.
On the news there was a story about a gas installer who is facing manslaughter charges because of an error he made in certifying a gas installation at a Sydney hospital.
I have yet to see one politician charged and pay a high price for the suffering they have caused.
John Howard sent Australians to fight in the Middle-East based on a lie.
Scott Morrison caused untold suffering to asylum seekers who had been assessed as refugees.
When will they be held to account, other than by just losing their jobs? They keep their pension and their entitlement to an office and free travel.
This attitude of immunity from consequences must change if we are to see any tangible improvement in public trust.
