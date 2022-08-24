As Lifeline New England North West was preparing to open the doors at its third op shop in the region, its new manager revealed why this was her dream job.
Georgia White, is relatively new to the local area.
She made a tree-change to Emmaville from the Gold Coast 18 months ago after falling in love with the New England region while on holiday.
"I love the countryside, the rolling hills, the four seasons and the people," Ms White said.
The new Lifeline shop has moved into the premises at 139 Lambeth Street, Glen Innes, near the BP service station and Home Hardware store.
It will be open Monday to Saturday.
Ms White brings 18 years' hospitality and retail experience to the role, but said there were two reasons manaing the op shop was her 'dream job'.
"Firstly, I am an op shopper from way back. There isn't an op shop I haven't visited," she said.
"Secondly Lifeline does so much for the community which I appreciate and value. I want to be a part of driving more awareness about mental health and support for people who need it."
Ms White said she had not realised how crucial Lifeline's shops were to raising money to help the counselling service be there for people.
Every 30 seconds, a person in Australia calls the 13 11 14 Lifeline number for help.
It's especially important in regional areas where people are twice as likely to take their own life, compared with metropolitan regions.
Nine Australians die every day by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
"There's more demand for Lifeline services and our shop will help to make sure that people can keep calling Lifeline to have someone listen to them, and to offer hope," Ms White said.
The shop is an important step in Lifeline's plan to bring more suicide prevention and crisis support services to the New England region.
Last year it started expanding its presence across the region.
In Glen Innes, Ms White said she was looking forward to working with her new team of volunteers and is always looking for more people to help.
She is now also able to take donations of quality pre-loved items at the shop.
"Our amazing Lifeline shop volunteers mean more of our shop proceeds go back to funding our suicide prevention services. If anyone wants to serve at or work behind the scenes at the shop - even for just a few hours a week - I'd love to hear from them."
People wishing to volunteer at the shop can call Lifeline on 1300 152 854.
Lifeline support
