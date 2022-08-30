GLENRAC - championing our community

It's timely to acknowledge the enormous ongoing contribution to our community by GLENRAC.
Led by the inspiring CEO Kylie, her team of dedicated staff - Jennifer, Christine, Karen, Tina and Katie - have provided the widest range of training opportunities around individual and community capacity building, skills enhancement, resilience, mental health and social connections.
Not only are they leading change they are "community champions" for Glen Innes district and the region, with professional caring commiitment in all scenarios.
These opportunities have benefited the widest demographic in our community and we are truly grateful.
We salute the legendary GLENRAC team.
