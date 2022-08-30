Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes' Buckol Working Dog, Betty, tops first Silverdale sale

Updated August 31 2022 - 1:59am, first published August 30 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilbert gets to work at Launceston General Hospital as the first 'facility dog'

THE first Silverdale Working Dog sale is being hailed a success after reaching a top of $12,500.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.