THE first Silverdale Working Dog sale is being hailed a success after reaching a top of $12,500.
Hosted by Hayes and Co at the Boonah Showgrounds, the sale attracted buyers from across the country, each vying to get their hands on the 28 dogs on offer.
Dogs from a variety of Queensland vendors from places went under the hammer, as did interstate dogs from places such as Glen Innes, Walcha and Tatham in NSW.
However, it was lot 12, Buckol Betty that reached the sale's top price of $12,500 when she was purchased by a buyer from Millaa Millaa.
Offered by Buckol Working Dogs, Glen Innes, the Border Collie was described in the sale catalogue as being equally comfortable working from "either the buggy or horse or on foot".
Overall, 27 of 28 dogs sold at an average of $5162 with the sale grossing $139,400.
Topping the male section of the sale was Mollees Kelpie at $11,800 offered by Mollees Working Dogs Roma, which was described in the sale catalogue as "a strong, leggy, head biting dog" as well as "a stylish and calm natured dog with plenty of force".
The Border Collie was purchased by a buyer from Ingham.
Meanwhile, the top selling pup was Kookami Springs Bolt, which sold for $4,400 on behalf of Jessica Gall, West Coraki, NSW.
The five-month-old Border Collie was purchased by a Boonah-based buyer and was described as "showing plenty of natural ability" as well as being "from proven bloodlines" and "is bred to work cattle and will grow into a nice strong dog".
