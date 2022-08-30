Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Angus Australia CEO, Scott Wright, attends Ekka for first time as CEO

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:11am, first published August 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Price, Kilcoy Global Foods, John Cochrane, Cochrane Angus, Beaudesert and Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright, Glen Innes, took in this year's Ekka.

IT may have taken him four years at the helm of the Angus breed, but this year's Ekka was worth the wait for Scott Wright.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.