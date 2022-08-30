Wage rises are commonly argued to be driving inflation.
The reality, however, is that wages are following inflation, not driving it.
Over the last 10 years there has been a deliberate policy from government to depress wages.
This was explicitly acknowledged by former Finance Minister Mathais Corman, who said in 2019, "This is a deliberate feature of our economic architecture".
For a decade, governments have artificially deflated wages, directly in the public sector and indirectly in the private sector.
Wages for nurses, teachers, police, and other public sector workers have failed to keep pace with cost of living increases. They have been artificially restricted to 2.5 per cent increases by government decree.
Many public sector workers are unable to afford to live in the areas in which they work.
This is building up to be a significant issue in the March 2023 NSW state election.
At the other end of the spectrum CEO pay is skyrocketing.
At the same time as these scions of business are arguing for workers to take a hit, they are pocketing record pay increases.
When are we going to see a call from government for big business to exercise restraint by restricting profits, in the same way as they have called on workers to restrict wage rises?
It was great to see the unions and the business lobby both coming out arguing for wage increases ahead of the "Jobs Summit".
There are, of course, many other matters that factor into reducing the cost of living for ordinary Australians.
Childcare costs, rent, house repayments, food and so the list goes on.
One of the first things the Albanese government needs to do to address these pressures is to axe the third round tax cuts for the most well off members of our society.
The government that introduced and legislated these tax cuts also gave us ONE TRILLION DOLLARS in debt, most of it accumulated before COVID.
At some point I would like to see the pressure applied like a torch to the business leaders of our country to see what they are prepared to sacrifice for the common good.
They are always so keen to tell us what workers should give.
It also annoys me that wages are treated as a cost, rather than as a share of the created wealth or profit.
If they were treated this way then we could get a real comparison between the share that labour gains, through wages, and the share that capital gains, through dividends.
