Warne wins more medals

Warne McShane's efforts in the pool have gone from strength-to-strength.
He's been winning medals left, right and centre and now he's added some from a national event.
Queensland hosted the School Sport Australia 10 to 12 years swimming championships in Brisbane last week and Warne represented NSW.
He managed three medals, two as part of teams and one on his own.
The NSW team earned silver in a relay, bronze in a relay while Warne picked up silver in his individual 50 metre breastroke.
Warne also managed a record - the Queensland All Comers State Boys - for the 10 years and under breaststroke with a time of 36.82 seconds.
He was also rewarded for sportsmanship throughout the carnival, winning the School Sports Australia Championship Sportsmanship Award.
The event ran for four days and brought together the best young swimmers from around the country.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
