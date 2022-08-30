Six out out of a possible seven Glen Innes Minor League teams contested the Group 19 junior rugby league major and minor semi-finals in Inverell on Saturday.
Of those six, two - the under 12s and under 16s - won their major semi-finals to qualify for the September 10 grand finals.
Advertisement
The senior and junior league tag teams, along with the under 14s, have another chance to qualify for the deciders with the preliminary finals in Moree this Saturday.
The season for the under 10 came to an end in overtime in Inverell.
The junior league taggers were up against Bingara, who were a major rival with GI. The last two games between these two resulted in a draw and the other GI won by two points. They did not take the game lightly and went out like girls on a mission. Coach Steven McAllister was stoked with the girls' performance.
"All the things we had trained for through the year clicked and they all ran the ball with determination and their tagging in defence was strong," he said.
"The best team effort this year for the girls, I was so proud of what they produced on the day by keeping Bingara down 6 to 40". This week the girls are off to Moree to play a strong Guyra side.
The Under 10s was the most exciting game which they played a magnificent game which coach Mark Barratt described as "one of their best games of the season. They really dug deep in defence and had some strong running of the ball. The most pleasing was their team work, everyone stepped up for the final." The boys stuck with Guyra all game matching everything that was thrown a them. The game was locked up at the end going into extra time. Unfortunately Guyra were just too strong coming away with the win 18-12. Mark said "it was such a great way to finish the season with such a huge effort, I couldn't have asked for anything more from the boys".
The under 12s came up against Bingara, who were hungry for a win. The game was the toughest the U12s have had this season with some very high quality effort from both sides. Glen Innes defence was at its best which seen them straight through to the grand final winning 18 to 4. Coach Shad Bailey said " the game was of the highest quality Ive seen all season".
The under 14s are our quiet achievers. With a lot of hard work and determination they just keep improving each week. Everyone was sitting on the edge of their seat as Guyra were up on GI at half time 8-4.
"The boys didn't get their heads down, they just kept trying and that was so pleasing to watch," coach Adrian Bruce said.
"We just dropped a little too much ball in the first half, but their determination, resilience and defence got them the win in the end.
"Our forwards just kept running harder and halves kept Guyra guessing with some great attack. I couldn't be prouder of the whole team, they dug deep and it paid off." GI ended up winners 18 - 12 which sees them progress to Moree into the finals against Armidale.
The senior league tag was one of two halves in the heat of the day. Glen Innes were well on top at half time to be run down by a determined Inverell in the second half. The girls head to Moree for this weekend to play against Armidale, we hope to see them back here for the grand final.
The under 16s boys started out very slow compared to usual and had us on the edge of our seats going into half time with Guyra up 8-nil.
"Our solid defence kept Guyra scoreless in the second half," coach Christian Ferris said.
"They found their groove in the second half through skill, determination and the will to win."
This saw them overpower their opponents in the second half and came away with a comfortable win 26-8.
Straight through to the grand finals.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.