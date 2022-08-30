The Under 10s was the most exciting game which they played a magnificent game which coach Mark Barratt described as "one of their best games of the season. They really dug deep in defence and had some strong running of the ball. The most pleasing was their team work, everyone stepped up for the final." The boys stuck with Guyra all game matching everything that was thrown a them. The game was locked up at the end going into extra time. Unfortunately Guyra were just too strong coming away with the win 18-12. Mark said "it was such a great way to finish the season with such a huge effort, I couldn't have asked for anything more from the boys".