Glen Innes Examiner

Glen Innes minor league sides contested semi-finals

Updated August 31 2022 - 1:33am, first published August 30 2022 - 4:29am
OFF TO THE BIG DANCE: The undefeated under 12s qualified for the grand final with a win over Bingara. Photo by Laura Ferris

Six out out of a possible seven Glen Innes Minor League teams contested the Group 19 junior rugby league major and minor semi-finals in Inverell on Saturday.

