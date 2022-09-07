Glen Innes High School agriculture students recently spent a week at the Brisbane Ekka.
Competition began with the junior paraders with Chloe Klinger named the champion in the intermediate category.
Four other students also received places while another was named a finalist across their sections, competing in a group of over 180 entrants.
The Tuesday also brought strong results.
All bulls were weighed and scanned for steer judging, student junior judging and teams judging classes.
Over 220 students participated in junior judging with Lily Cooke and Susie Lockwood both receiving a Highly Commended.
In the herdsperson competition, Glen Innes High School placed second. This competition was judged by an independent secret judge who closely observed student participation, conduct and overall commitment towards their work. The judge commented that she was judging with the thought of, "If I was to select any of these schools to send my child to, which one would I be most comfortable and happy to send her".
They also placed second by the tightest of margins - one point - in the 'overall most successful school' judging.
In the steer results Wombat placed fifth in class 18, 446-490kg. The Santa/Hereford x simmental steer (451kg) was bred by Tristan and Emma Walmsley and purchased at the Say & Co potential show steer sale. Csc Agents. Vegemite, a speckle Park x steer bred by Bev and John Winter Speckle Park (485kg) looked brilliant but unfortunately missed out on a ribbon.
Day five was quieter with cattle prep but the highlight was a trip to the Australian Outback Spectacular which included a train ride and a trip on a double decker bus. This was an opportunity provided to Glen Innes and Inverell schools at the Ekka by CWP Renewables and the Sapphire Wind Farm.
The next day, it was time for the stud cattle parading.
Angus were first with Ruben Jolly and Lloyd Newbury on duty for parading Milby Vale Faye and Milby Vale Lisa in the 9-12 months heifer class. Lisa was awarded second place and Faye fourth.
Lily paraded Winter Sass'n'Shimmer in the 12-14 months Speckles class. Sass stood fifth in a strong class of heifers. Suzie led Winter Remi in the 18-20 months class to a fifth placing.
Next, Toby Lamph paraded Winter Stryker and Alex Wright led Winter Storm in the 9-12 months bull class. Stryker won and Storm came second. Stryker was then up for junior champion and was closely defeated for reserve.
Winter Rylee competed in the first senior female class for females aged 20-24 months. Rylee placed first in an extremely strong class of females with Ilyssa Newbury parading. Rylee then went on to compete for senior champion. Winter Ransom was last in the ring and was led by Chloe. He came up against a strong class of bulls and was unplaced.
The speckles then competed in groups with the young bulls placing third in the pair of bulls, second in the breeders group and second in the progeny stakes group.
On the Friday, students competed in the RNA Stud Cattle Young Judges competition. Students had the opportunity to judge two classes of either Brahman bulls, Simmental bulls or Angus heifers.
In the juniors (14 and under) Ilyssa and Lloyd were selected to speak and both received highly commended ribbons.
In the seniors (15-24) Alex Wright was selected to speak and was also awarded highly commended.
On the final day at the exhibition, students participated in the parade of champions and champion of champions day.
Students were involved in the RNA Stud Beef Cattle Paraders competition.
In the 13 and under Ilyssa paraded Rylee and placed fourth, also receiving a highly commended ribbon. In the 14 and 15 years class, Lily paraded Storm placing fourth and receiving a highly commended ribbon.
Ag teacher, Scott Miller, said it was an eye-opening experience for everyone.
"Moving from locals shows and our schools' steer competition up to the Ekka and seeing the vast number of cattle, seeing how it was all set out and structured was great," Mr Miller said.
"The cattle were housed in a multi-floor carpark which was pretty fascintating and the wash bays were on the down ramps," he laughed.
"It was just incredible viewing the different aspects of ag as a whole that we are not necessarily exposed to. The dairy house was stored below our accommodation; the sheer difference between dairy and beef cattle is incredible and we don't necessarily get exposed to that at a lot of the local shows we go to. It was great," he said.
Mr Miller said a lot of ground work went into preparing the cattle and students for the experience.
"It goes in right back to sourcing the cattle and finding ones suitable to bring into a school where they have close exposure with kids of all different abilities," he said.
"From feeding and breaking in, to the prep, washing and grooming and that's just the cattle. It's a big process to get the kids comfortable, confident and capable with their skills to be able to safely lead, and for us to know the job will get done safely and correctly. A lot goes on behind the scenes."
