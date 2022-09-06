If it is true, it changes everything

The recent attack on Salman Rushdie got me thinking.
For those who missed it, Rushdie was preparing to deliver a talk in New York when a knife-wielding member of the crowd set upon him.
Speculation quickly arose that the attacker was motivated by a fatwa placed on Rushdie in his response to his 1989 book attacking Islam, The Satanic Verses.
The news made me think back to an exchange that occurred a few years ago. On an episode of Q&A during the annual Festival of Dangerous Ideas, the panellists were asked what they thought was history's most dangerous idea.
Germaine Greer answered with a single word: freedom. Another panellist opined that "abortion should be mandatory" for 30 years to reduce the population, an idea that seems as destructive as it is dangerous.
Yet it was another panellist, British journalist Peter Hitchens, whose answer grabbed me for very different reasons. He said, "The most dangerous idea in human history and philosophy remains the belief that Jesus Christ was the Son of God and rose from the dead, and that is the most dangerous idea you will ever encounter."
Many in the crowd applauded, no doubt hearing in these words an attack on the social poison they imagine religion to be. After all, religion causes people to do dangerous things, like attacking authors for expressing ideas they don't like!
But that was not what he meant. When the host, slightly confused, asked for clarification, Hitches explained that the Christian message is dangerous "Because it alters the whole of human behaviour and all our responsibilities.
It turns the universe from a meaningless chaos into a designed place in which there is justice, and there is hope, and, therefore, we all have a duty to discover the nature of that justice and work towards that hope. It alters us all. If we reject it, it alters us all as well. It is incredibly dangerous. It's why so many people turn against it."
He was spot on. The resurrection of Jesus is the most dangerous of ideas. If it is false, we can happily ignore the whole Christian story. But if it is true, it changes everything. Maybe that is why people react so strongly toward it.
Personally, I believe there is no greater moment in all of human history than the moment at which Jesus' cold, dead body rose to new life. In that moment is the declaration that life has eternal significance and the promise of eternal hope.
It means that a great monster like Hitler did not 'get away' with the devastation he caused when he took his own life. He may have avoided human justice, but not the eternal justice of God. Equally, it means that those who have been downtrodden by violence and injustice in this life can hope for true and perfect justice.
However, I cannot hold these hopes without acknowledging the uncomfortable truth that God's justice is not simply for those people out there. It's also for me. I am no mere random clump of cells destined to cease existing. God has invested my life with meaning and purpose and will demand that I give an account for how I live in his world.
Yet thankfully, the resurrection offers me the hope of forgiveness for my many failures to live as God would have me live. After all, it shows me that God is willing and able to bring new life, even to the dead. He is just as capable of bringing eternal life to me as he was of raising Jesus.
The resurrection is, in so many ways, the most dangerous of all ideas because it demands my soul, my life, my all. But thank God it is also the idea that offers the firmest safety imaginable.
