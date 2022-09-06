The Glen Innes Elks missed out on the chance to play in the New England Rugby Union grand finals with both grades going down in Saturday's preliminary finals.
The second grade team struggled in the rain and were beaten 19-10 by Tamworth.
Advertisement
"It was a disappointing result," coach Dennis Brown said.
"We failed to capitalise on our attacking opportunities with bad passes, bad catching and the greasy conditions.
"But a huge congratulations to the players throughout the season.
"They did provide the best entertainment for anyone who came to watch.
"We thank the supporters and apologise for not being able to fulfill a second grade premiership.
"Good luck to both Tamworth and Albies and we hope the match lives up to the hype."
Glen Innes will be represented on grand final day though with a host of locals lining up for the Tenterfield Bumblebees in the third grade decider.
The Elks coach also wished them luck.
The women's game was arguably the match of the day.
The Elkettes showed their improvement by sticking it to the minor premiers, the Barbets, until the final whistle.
The game threatened to go into extra time with scores locked at 12-all late into the match.
But the Barbets managed to score the match winner after time to qualify for the decider.
Sarah Byrne and Maddie Fryer were the two try-scorers for the Elkettes with Amelia Tunamena slotting a conversion.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.