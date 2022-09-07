Researching mining families can be very frustrating.
Many miners were loners or did not have their families with them; their nomadic lifestyle made it easy to avoid census collectors and they were very likely to hastily move again on hearing news of another big find. Gold fever made them so sure they would strike it rich at the next diggings.
Advertisement
Of course, some were buried at the diggings, and the death not registered.
This article in the Glen Innes and General Advertiser of Tuesday 26 May 1891 describes some of our local gold mining areas:
About 16 miles east from Deepwater is the Rocky River and the whole country intervening contains tin, antimony, and wolfram, and both gold and tin have been found in alluvial deposits.
Following the river southward we come to the Glen Elgin gold reefs... and the country from there southwards to the foot of the Big Hill is known to be auriferous [gold bearing].
Continuing still southward about 24 miles we reach the Mitchell and Sara Rivers at the Oakwood Gulf where lately numerous gold leases have been taken up - here costly machinery has been erected by the Starlight Gold Mining Co who have already expended over £5,000 in their enterprise.
The whole country between the Big Hill and Oakwood is auriferous and contains also silver and bismuth.
About nine miles in a southward direction, we come to the Bear Hill goldfield within which is situated Meehan's Reef, now floated into a large company.
This reef has been found a very rich one, and a great 'boom' has lately taken place in £1 shares having realised £5. There is a large amount of labour employed here and extensive machinery erected.
Between Bear Hill and Glen Innes Kookabookra is situated, a large area of which has been taken up in gold mining leases.
Two crushing plants have been erected - one on the Welcome Stranger claim and the other on the New Dominion Co.
Both Kookabookra and Bear Hill are now little townships, having regular mails, post-office and the inevitable 'pubs'. Always to be found as a receptacle for gold in any shape or form.
The country west of Kookabookra to Oban is auriferous and also tin bearing in places, and a large quantity of gold has been obtained in the old Oban Creek and Paddy's Gully.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.