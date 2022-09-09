Tributes to the Queen are incomplete without acknowledging one thing

Queen Elizabeth II has died. It is almost hard to believe this day has come.
When my daughter stumbled out of bed to find me watching the news coverage, she quipped, "I thought she'd live to 100 and get a letter from herself." We've probably all entertained that thought at some stage.
Five years before acceding to the throne, the then Princess Elizabeth said: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."
Service is undoubtedly the word that describes her reign. Thrust into the role only after the abdication of her uncle, and the untimely death of her father, the Queen has been resolute and steadfast through the many ups and downs of her 70-year reign.
No doubt, the tributes will continue to flow. Yet any tribute would be incomplete without acknowledging that throughout her life and reign, she was upheld and motivated by a deep Christian faith.
As Elizabeth said of herself in her 2002 Christmas address, "I know just how much I rely on my own faith to guide me through the good times and the bad. Each day is a new beginning; I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God."
Biographer Sally Bedell Smith noted how foundational Christianity was to the Queen. "Her faith is a real cornerstone of her life. She isn't showy about it. It helps guide her really every day."
Her's was a faith instilled in her from an early age. According to Smith, as a child: "She prayed every morning with her mother in their chapel in Scotland that was part of Balmoral Castle. Her mother taught her Bible stories."
Although an intensely private individual, the Queen became more vocal about her faith as her reign progressed. Most often, she spoke of her beliefs during her annual Christmas address. Her public appearances so often involved outings to Church.
Yet far from merely fulfilling the functional requirements of her office, the Queen's personal devotion shone through in personal interactions.
Billy Graham reflected, "I always found her very interested in the Bible and its message. After preaching at Windsor one Sunday, I was sitting next to the Queen at lunch. I told her I had been undecided until the last minute about my choice of sermon and had almost preached on the healing of the crippled man in John 5. Her eyes sparkled, and she bubbled over with enthusiasm, as she could do on occasion. 'I wish you had!' she exclaimed. 'That is my favourite story.'"
Sad though the news of the Queen's death is, this day was always coming, as it ultimately will for us all. Yet I find comfort in knowing that she lived, reigned, and ultimately died, knowing the hope offered by Jesus. She was given with immense worldly power, riches, and fame. She faced pressures that few of us will know. Yet she lived not to serve herself but to serve the commonwealth over whom she reigned and, most importantly, the God who gave her life.
Now at the end of her life, Elizabeth has heard the words that each Christian longs to hear. She has heard her Lord say to her, "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!"
The Queen has died. Yet today, she is truly more alive than she has been at any point during these past 96 years. God truly has saved the Queen.
