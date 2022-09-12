Days of the local saddlery, when horses were our transport

When the horse was our means of transport (other of course than 'shanks pony'*) we had more than one tannery in Glen Innes.
Whyte's Boot Factory and Tannery building still stands on the corner of Ferguson and Grey streets, but saddler John Priest who was a wholesale and retail manufacturer and importer of saddlery and saddler's ironmongery in 1891 built another tannery a quarter of a mile west of the railway goods yard.
Priest advertised to 'Stationowners, Stockmen and Horse Breakers' that he used 'Edwards New Unbreakable Saddle-Tree' in the manufacture of saddles.
Our Land of the Beardies Museum is fortunate to have on display a fine John Priest side-saddle made in 1889.
This sidesaddle was made on an Australian poley tree rather than the more traditional English tree; the design is known as a 'leaping head'.
Originally it was owned by a Mr Cuthburton who gave it to the very accomplished equestrian Betty-Ann Doyle of Kenilworth in Queensland on the proviso that it be returned to Glen Ines when her competition days were over. She competed for 45 years.
Tanning techniques were not all the same and the Examiner of 20 January 1891 carried this description given by Edward Pryke, Priest's head tanner:
"The hides received for treatment are allowed to soak for 24 hour in clear water, after which they are transferred to lime water of increasing strength and then the hair and flesh is removed from them on the tanner's beam, after which the 'dress goods' which include every class of leather with the exception of sole leather, are relegated to what is called the bate, which consists of fermented liquor of some sort of which the composition is a trade secret.
"The hide having been so far prepared, is cleaned of all fine hairs and dirt and pared of all superfluous tags and then placed in tan liquor of four various strengths, and finished off in the vats, whence it is taken to the currying, where it undergoes no less than 24 various processes.
"The bark in the district is second in quality to none in the colony and is moreover more plentiful ... everything is worked by gravitation which is achieved by placing the various receptacles for fluid at different elevations."
Priest's Westdale Tannery was bought by McLean Brothers in 1895.
* To go by 'Shanks Pony' meant to walk.
