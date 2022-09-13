It was very tempting this week to write about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the implications for our body politic ... and the hope of ever seeing a non-Royal related show on TV in the immediate future.
I was also taken back, when people were told that it was "not the time" to talk of a republic, to admonitions, in the bushfires of 2019-20 that it was "not the time" to talk about climate change.
However, there is a much more pressing issue to be addressed - the crossover between church and state.
In recent years extremely conservative, so-called, Christian groups have taken a far more aggressive political stance.
We must be wary of their intrusion into our political discourse.
It reached fever pitch during the totally unnecessary, but politically required, plebiscite on marriage equality.
The religious right went on a roller coaster ride of extreme allegations about how the world and western civilisation would collapse if marriage were to be allowed between LGBTQI+ persons.
Several years on the world, and western civilisation, are still rocking along.
Their latest effort has been an opinion piece by Martyn Iles from the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) on the proposed "Voice to Parliament", in which he tries to associate his claim that the Voice would divide Australia by race with Martin Luther King's calls for inclusion in the 1960s.
In the same way that the ACL sought to divide Australians on the basis of sexual preference in the lead up to the plebiscite, they now seek to do the same in relation to Aboriginal recognition and inclusion.
His article falsely misrepresents the Voice, and the arguments for it, as a divisive rather than uniting force in our body politic.
He uses the old debating tactic of restating the opponent's views in your own terms and then answering that reframed question.
We have had well over 400 Indigenous people die in custody since the 1991 Royal Commission that was supposed to stop deaths in custody. We still see Indigenous Australians at the bottom of every social indicator. We still see Indigenous communities suffering the impact of colonisation, dispossession and disempowerment day after day after day and year after year, yet Martyn Iles seems incapable of seeing it.
We had an era in European history when the churches ruled. It was called the Dark Ages for a very good reason.
We should, at the very least, give Indigenous Australians a real voice in their future!
This year's NAIDOC theme is "Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!" ... it's all about having a voice!
I encourage everyone to join with the local Ngoorabul Community at The Willows on Friday, September 16, for a day of celebration and reconciliation.
