Glen Innes punters are off to The Kosciuszko

By Greg Prichard
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:55am, first published September 13 2022 - 11:29pm
Back row left to right Tony Henderson, Gav Peterson, Phil Evans, John Crowhurst, Mark Gallagher and Ian McDonald Front row left to right Damien Boylan, Pat Lonergan, Gavin McCarney and Andrew Say

Pat Lonergan, the manager of the syndicate from Glen Innes that not only won a slot in The Kosciuszko but then managed to pick up favourite It's Me to run for them, says the group's good fortune has been "the talk of the town".

