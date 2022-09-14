In terms of grand final fixtures, Saturday's Group 19 junior rugby league deciders couldn't have been any better.
Glen Innes hosted the grand finals across the grades and also picked up three premiership trophies and Minor League president Shad Bailey was elated.
"We all know how hard it is to win a grand final, it is an achievement to make it, to win three out of the seven is a massive achievement for the club," he said.
One of those teams was the one he coached - the under 12s.
The junior league tag and senior league tag teams also picked up the titles in their divisions.
Bailey's under 12s team went through the season undefeated and finished with the trophy.
"Our boys showed their dominance from the first set of six, scoring on tackle for it is just a testament to them," Bailey said.
"They have been fantastic all year and topped it off.
"Their physicality, their defence, their will to win."
The junior league tag team came from third to win the match against ladder leaders Armidale 26-22.
Captain Aila McBain received the best on ground awards and the season's best and fairest.
The senior league tag fixture between the Magpies and Inverell was an intense encounter.
At the end of regular time, scores were locked at 18-all.
They went into extra time and no points were recorded.
More time was added and at the end of that there were still no further points.
Glen Innes were awarded the premiership after scoring the first try of the match. The under 14 team finished as runners-up to Warialda.
"Under 14s, they went in as underdogs, we knew that, but they acquitted themselves and once again did the club proud they did their best," Bailey said.
"It was always going to be tough coming up against a big and skillful Warialda team. They were in it for a lot of the match."
The under 16s went down to Guyra after being previously undefeated.
"It is a learning experience. The game did see-saw backwards and forwards but full credit to Guyra, they turned up and were there to play and showed that," Bailey said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
