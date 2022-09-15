A NUMBER of retired workers from the Glen Innes Agricultural Research and Advisory Station are set to gather with the current crew for its 120-year anniversary celebrations.
There will be an open day at the station with markets and site tours along with a staff reunion on October 15.
Phil Dawes spent 27 years at the facility in a senior role and is its longest serving manager to date.
He retired 10 years ago and is looking forward to the reunion dinner at the Glen Innes RSL club.
"The people in our department believed in what we were doing and it was a very satisfying place to work," Mr Dawes said.
"There were a lot of staff who stayed on long-term and that's a reflection of how much we enjoyed working together.
"We had less staff at the end, but the quality of work never diminished, it was important to us that we maintained the standards.
"If this year is anything like the centenary celebrations it will be a great day.
"I'm really looking forward to catching up with people who I spent a lot of time with."
The station was established as 'The Glen Innes Experiment Farm' (later 'New England Experiment Farm') in 1902.
In the first 50 years, it made a major contribution to local knowledge of agricultural production, and played a significant role in evaluating the potential of horticultural crops, cereal crops, miscellaneous crops, pastures and livestock.
It still strives to lead and develop a regional hub for science in collaboration that improves the growth of the grazing industries and the wider community on the Northern Tablelands.
As the Department of Primary Industries' base for the high rainfall zone in northern NSW, the station provides research and development programs for eastern Australia's sheep and cattle industry based on temperate perennial pastures.
The station is shared with staff members of the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services (NTLLS) and Water NSW making it an important resource for the local agricultural community.
"Glen Innes is a great town to work in and the research wasn't just specific to our area," Mr Dawes said.
"We had world-class scientists who were doing great things around the country and some of the collaborations were with people who had been around the world."
Tickets for the reunion can be purchased at the reception of the RSL or by phone on 67 321 355.
The open day will run from 9am-3.30pm and also includes a time capsule, trade display and technical talks.
A digital photography competition is currently open for all ages in the lead-up.
The theme is Agriculture, past and present, with submissions to be emailed to carmen.elvins@dpi.nsw.gov.au by September 22.
Winners will be announced at the open day.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
