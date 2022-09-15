Glen Innes Examiner
Anniversary dinner and open day set for the Glen Innes Agricultural Research and Advisory Station

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:43am, first published September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
A NUMBER of retired workers from the Glen Innes Agricultural Research and Advisory Station are set to gather with the current crew for its 120-year anniversary celebrations.

