Glen Innes Jockey Club boasted two winners in a good day for locals at Armidale's first full-TAB meet of the new season on Sunday.
Terry Vidler and Stafford Wain, who are registered with Glen Innes but have an affinity with Armidale, both picked up winners.
Adding to that, Armidale's Stirling Osland claimed one winner while Inverell's Wayne Oakenfull took one as well.
In front of a full crowd thanks to the St Albert's College celebrations, Osland and Razzle Dazzle surged home in the opening Class 2 Handicap.
Then Oakenfull's Hyland Bay won the Class 1 and Maiden plate over 1900 metres.
In a day where the favourites missed out, Dwayne Schmidt's Milo Man then won the 1100m Maiden.
Then it was Vidler and Hello Monday's turn.
The group of Guyra owners on hand cheered the four-year-old mare home in the fillies and mare's 1300m Maiden Plate.
Jeremy Sylvester and Eezee Boomer picked up the Colts, Geldings and Entire's equivalent.
Then came Wain's win with Timely Bel.
The six-year-old mare was resuming after a lengthy spell, her last start was April, and shocked her entire camp by winning the Benchmark 58 1100m by nearly two lengths.
Another outsider in Rodney Ollerton's Two Ducks Artie rounded out the day's winners in the 1300m Benchmark 58.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
