Comedians Mandy Nolan and Dr George Catsi will perform and host workshops for aspiring writers around the New England region.
The pair are running back-to-back shows at the Glen Innes and District Services Club on October 8.
They also double as writers and creative mentors through their Authentic You business venture.
As part of the visit, they will hold a memoir-writing workshop for 10 to 15 people who are looking to sharpen their skills.
"We love telling our stories, but we're also keen to help other people tell theirs, too," Ms Nolan said.
"We get people to look at their stories and how they might be able to create that in a longer form."
Nolan has 25 years experience as a nationally acclaimed stand-up comedian and has published five memoirs.
Dr Catsi is an Australian Writers' Guild award winner who uses comedy to reflect on his relationship with his Greek father while growing up in Sydney.
"I run a reflective memoir on growing up in Australia with Greek culture," he said.
"It's about grappling with identity and weaving through stories how we respond to our upbringing."
The pair recently launched a podcast, The Daily Dose, where they talk to people who currently or previously injected drugs.
Meanwhile, Nolan is back on tour where she has sold out shows across New England for many years.
She returns to the stage after running as a Green candidate in the seat of Richmond during the Federal election.
"There are some new learnings and experiences I can share from almost winning the election," she said
"You can easily spot things in politics that you bring back to a show."
The pair will also officially launch the High Country Writers Festival with key dates and information to be released on the night.
"We'll be announcing the new program on the night of our show," Ms Nolan said.
"There is such a big appetite in regional areas for cultural events like the writers festival.
"We hope this will give everyone a taste of what we do and what's to come."
The shows are running separate with tickets available to both events and the workshop.
