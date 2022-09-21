Why prayer stood out at Queen's funeral

The choir had just sung the beautiful words of the Biblical book of Job, "We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord." Our Queen, while given much, could take none of it with her. Her wealth has been left behind for others. Her earthly trials are now behind her. Queen Elizabeth, like any of us, could rely only on the mercy of God to raise her from the "death of sin to the life of righteousness" and welcome her into his eternal rest.