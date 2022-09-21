Why prayer stood out at Queen's funeral

As I watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday night, there was so much that I found striking. The beauty of the music, the stunning design of Westminster Abbey and the British flare for pomp and circumstance all caught my eye.
However, one small moment grabbed my attention in a way I could not have expected.
That moment came from a prayer I have often used when conducting funeral services. It's a prayer that I find beautiful and which gives voice to a deep longing of my own heart.
At that moment, an estimated global audience of as many as 4 billion people was led in praying that God would "raise us from the death of sin unto the life of righteousness; that, when we shall depart this life, we may rest in him, as our hope is this our sister doth; and that, at the general Resurrection in the last day, we may be found acceptable in thy sight."
The word that stood out in that moment was the simple word, sister.
This one word reminds me afresh that the great leveller of mankind is our standing before God. For all the pomp and circumstance, all the titles, wealth, power and admiration, and everything else that the Queen had enjoyed, this was still a lady who was called to leave this world and stand before her creator.
The choir had just sung the beautiful words of the Biblical book of Job, "We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord." Our Queen, while given much, could take none of it with her. Her wealth has been left behind for others. Her earthly trials are now behind her. Queen Elizabeth, like any of us, could rely only on the mercy of God to raise her from the "death of sin to the life of righteousness" and welcome her into his eternal rest.
As someone who has been given far less than Elizabeth ever was, both in terms of material wealth, and weight of responsibility and authority, I am thankful for this Christian truth. I am thankful that I am not the sum of what I own, nor my personal successes and failures. My standing before God is no lower than those who rule. But equally, I am no more valuable or worthy in the eyes of God than those who have been given less than I have.
Since her death, a story has emerged attributed to Elizabeth. After hearing one of her chaplains speak on the second coming of Christ, Elizabeth exclaimed, "Oh! How I wish that the Lord would come in my lifetime! " The Chaplin asked, "Why does your Majesty feel this very earnest desire?" The Queen replied with quivering lips, "I should so love to lay my crown at His feet."
To know that one day we will all lay our wealth, our achievements, our reputations, and all else we've been given at the feet of Jesus is the great leveller. None of what gives us an advantage in this life will help us in that moment. None of what holds us down in this life will hinder us before God. All that will matter is whether we long to willingly lay our crowns before him and rely upon his infinite mercy.
Elizabeth, my Christian sister, is a wonderful example of a life of service and humility. Her's was a life born of knowing that all she had was from the hand of her creator, to be used to serve him, and she sought to do just that. I look forward to sharing with her the eternal kingdom of the King of Kings.
