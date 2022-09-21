How Glen Innes missed out on a Royal visit

By October 1951 with the planned visit to Australia by Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh well advanced and Glen Innes still not included in the itinerary, the Municipal Council of the time came up with their trump card for Glen Innes' inclusion.
'Glen Innes had the finest aerodrome in the north and northwest and could be used to good advantage.'
By December they received the reply that the tour itinerary had been widened - the Royal couple had decided to make more air journeys and would be covering more than 6000 miles; Glen Innes was now included.
The Examiner was full of plans.
On the day of the two-hour visit April 22, 1922, it was suggested that the new Glen Innes Hospital, then being built, should be named after the Princess and that she should lay the foundation stone.
At least seven bands including the Sydney Police Pipe Band were to play at the showground.
Fortuitously Town Hall had recently been painted and it was hoped business houses would follow suit.
The initial donors to the Royal Visit Council Fund were Kwong Sing and Co, Tattersalls Hotel, Mayor Dr and Mrs Buddee, Chamber of Commerce, E Schmidt, Henry Liston and GJ Price, all together contributing £48.
Organisation of the erection of all decorations was to be supervised by a committee of Messrs. A Goodwin, (Apex president) W S Litchfield, and C T Farlow (Severn Shire President).
A subcommittee of Miss Reed, headmistress of the Practice School, Messrs. F Moroney, RV Lennon and Ald. J C Cotsell submitted a scheme for decorations.
Three-hundred-and-ninety yards of red, white, and blue material was ordered to make bunting; 5000 souvenir buttons and 10,000 souvenir brochures ordered.
Messrs. F H Doyle and S Young were the sub committee for the decoration of business premises and houses
Expenditure by business houses on decorations for the royal visit would be permitted to be deductible for income tax purposes.
On February 6 just two months before the commencement of the visit came the news King George VI had died and Princess Elizabeth was now Queen Elizabeth II, and the tour was cancelled.
Neil Street was later changed to Coronation Avenue.
Glen Innes was not included in the 1954 Royal Tour.
Glen Innes had been included in the Duke of Gloucester's Vice Regal Tour in 1946.
