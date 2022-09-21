Latest honour for Leggie during busy year

Glen Innes young rising star Allegra Pinferit has been selected to be the lead soloist at NECOM 's student concert in Armidale on October 23.
The 11-year-old has been selected from 400 students from across the New England region for this honour.
This latest success is one in a string it seems for this dedicated, remarkable young girl.
'Leggie' started 2022 being named school captain of St Joseph's Glen Innes.
She was the most successful junior baker at the Glen Innes Show along with successes in the ring riding and her poultry entries, followed by the holy grail of show success winning two firsts and a second at the Sydney Royal Easter Show junior Arts and Crafts with her needlework entries.
Not content with this, Leggie has represented St Joseph's at a regional level in cross country and netball along with many successes as part of Glen Innes Pony Club.
She was also awarded an educational scholarship for high school in 2023.
She will be the featured "rising star" speaker at the 2022 Rural Womens evening in Glen Innes on October 13, set to attract 150 regional women to town.
While Leggie continues to be a rising shining star with successes many adults could not boast, it's her sweet generous goodness, delightful dispositional and humble humility that is so endearing.
Leggie simply "tries her best in all she does" supported by her wonderful proud family Kate Jono and Winnie along with grandparents Christine and David Dance.
While her best makes Glen Innes bursting for this amazing young girl, Allegra is surely set for many more successes it seems certain.
