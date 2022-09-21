Glen Innes Examiner
Latest honour for Leggie during busy year

By Mary Hollingworth
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:38am, first published 2:00am
Allegra Pinferit with one of her winning exhibitis. Picture supplied.

Glen Innes young rising star Allegra Pinferit has been selected to be the lead soloist at NECOM 's student concert in Armidale on October 23.

