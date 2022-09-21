Glen Innes Highlands Hub will open its doors on Monday, September 26.
The new facility will provide the community and visitors with access to a new co-working, training and meeting premises to connect, create, collaborate and grow.
Last year Glen Innes Severn Council received a $616,861 bushfire recovery grant to renovate a disused car retail premises on Grey Street into the new Highlands Business and Community Hub.
The "Old Holden Building" showroom has been transformed to provide a place where people can hire, meet, learn or teach - from hot desks to meeting rooms and a cosy community co-working lounge.

The Highlands HUB online platform developed alongside the physical space provides a one-stop-shop for community engagement and connection.
Previously only developed for businesses-to-business, it now includes community and careers categories, which enables the whole community to share events, upload news, find a project partner, find a job and much more.
The council's ambition is that the whole community will register and utilise the free digital platform over time.
"The Highlands Hub will encourage local innovation, entrepreneurship and remote working as the town continues to attract millennials to the area seeking a place to work and connect with the community," Glen Innes Severn Council mayor, Rob Banham, said.
The council's manager of economic development, Margot Davis, said the hub would continually seek grant funding to subsidise training and development workshops with the first tranche being delivered by Ian Mason from Humble.
"Ian is an experienced company founder, having built multiple brands that affect change in communities across the world," Ms Davis said.
