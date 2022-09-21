Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Highlands Hub to open on September 26

By Newsroom
September 21 2022 - 8:00am
Mayor Rob Banham, Manager Economic Development Margot Davis, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Community and Business Development Officer Stevie Newsome, Acting General Manager Dennis Mcintyre and Deputy Mayor Troy Arandale inspecting progress on the project earlier in the year.

Glen Innes Highlands Hub will open its doors on Monday, September 26.

