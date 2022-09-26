In 2022, the Glen Innes Agricultural Research & Advisory Station celebrates 120 years of servicing and supporting the Northern Tablelands community, industry, and economy.
Few of us could comprehend the extent of the work that has been achieved in that time.
An open day on Saturday, October 15 will showcase this history.
"The work wasn't specific to our area, we had world class scientists who were doing great things around the country and some of the collaborations were with scientists around the world," former manager Phil Dawes said.
READ MORE:
The New England Experiment Farm, as it was originally known, is now the Department of Regional NSW (Primary Industries) Research and Development base for the Northern Tablelands of NSW.
Why was it established? With the purpose of studying and improving Northern Tablelands agricultural problems which included producing improved varieties of plants and animals, and methods of stock and land management.
It also became a learning institution for agricultural students. Amongst the earliest students were those called the Dreadnought Boys who had arrived from England. More than 300 of these youths were trained as farm workers until the 1930s.
In the first 50 years, the station made a major contribution to local knowledge of agricultural production and played a significant role in evaluating the potential of horticultural crops (apples, pears, cherries, hazelnuts, grapes, peaches, plums), cereal crops (wheat, oats, maize), miscellaneous crops (potatoes, tobacco, lavender, pyrethrum), pastures (temperate perennials), and livestock (dairy and beef cattle, sheep, pigs).
Current research will be highlighted at the upcoming open day. These projects include the Southern Multi-breed Project (cattle), Northern Tablelands Merino Wether Trial (sheep), Pastures (legumes) and Biomass for bioenergy.
Buses will take people to each project site and experts will give a quick talk about the research.
The station strives to lead and develop a regional hub for science in collaboration with industry that improves the growth of the grazing industries and wider community.
The day is planned to highlight the station's history and current and future research.
There will also be an historical society display, agricultural trade displays, market stalls and food vans etc.
There are colour-in and photography competitions with winners announced on the day.
Buses will run to and from the site and gates will open between 8.30am and 3.30pm with catering all day.
The official program will be announced closer to the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.