Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

120 years of the Agricultural Research Station

By Carmen Elvins and Eve Chappell
September 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How elegant they all looked as they inspected the draught horses at an open day in 1913! Picture supplied

In 2022, the Glen Innes Agricultural Research & Advisory Station celebrates 120 years of servicing and supporting the Northern Tablelands community, industry, and economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.