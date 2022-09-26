Moving tribute to Queen at local service

Last week, our church held a local memorial for the Queen.
I was a personal admirer of Elizabeth, as those who have read my columns these past weeks will be aware.
However, I must admit that I was surprised by how many people in our town were personally moved by her death and even more so by the number of people who gathered locally to remember her.
During the service, reflections were offered that touched upon numerous aspects of Elizabeth's long public life.
One thing that has been clear throughout the global outpouring of grief for Her Majesty, and that was also clear locally, is that the strength and consistency of Elizabeth's character made an impression on people that crossed the barriers of age, gender, race, or politics.
Last Thursday, one tribute I found particularly moving came from Squadron Leader C Cameron MacLachlan, whom you may know better simply as Mac.
As a member of the Royal Air Force, Mac took seriously the oath he had sworn to serve his Monarch. He spoke to us as one who had delighted in his service of Elizabeth.
"Good morning. My favourite Collect from my Service, The Royal Air Force, is as follows:
"Almighty God, who has promised that they who wait upon thee shall renew their strength and mount up with wings, as eagles, we commend to thy fatherly protection all who serve in the Royal Air Force.
"Uplift and support us in our endeavour, that we may be a safeguard unto our most gracious Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth and a sure defence to our homeland.
"Help us to fulfil our several duties with honour, goodwill and integrity, and grant that we may prove to be worthy successors of those who, by their valour and sacrifice, did nobly save their day and generation; Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
"During this past week, as I mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, the words of this collect returned again and again to my mind. It struck me, that the very qualities of character for which I so oft made petition to God where so admirably demonstrated in the life of Queen Elizabeth, our Commander-in-Chief, Defender of The Faith, and Our Sovereign Lady.
"These most precious qualities, captured in those words now so rare in our own vocabulary - endeavour, honour, goodwill, integrity, and nobility - shine through the example of her service to her people. For a woman of such inspiring faith, however, this should be no surprise. Hopkins, in his famous poem, describes it best:
"Christ-for Christ plays in ten thousand places,
"Lovely in limbs, and lovely in eyes not his
"To the Father through the features of men's faces.
"I pray that we may prove to be the worth successors of Queen Elizabeth's valour and sacrifice, nobly given... in our day... our generation."
