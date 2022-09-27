Holding government to account: Others have tried before

Since Don Chipp founded the Australian Democrats in 1977, as a merger between two splinter groups of former Liberal Party members, with the stated intention to "keep the bastards honest", there has been a public focus on accountability.
All Australian states and territories now have anti-corruption bodies. It is only at the federal level that governments have dragged the chain.
There have been a number of attempts over the last two decades to introduce a federal anti-corruption body, starting with then Greens leader Bob Brown in 2009.
There was no appetite among the major parties at that time, or for many years since, to be held accountable for their actions.
A number of independent MPs and the Greens have kept up the pressure over the years and repeated controversy and public furore over a number of government grants and other funding decisions finally led the LNP federal government to promise a watered down "federal integrity commission".
Problematically, that body could only investigate allegations of corruption if the behaviour concerned was criminal in nature and referred to it by the government.
Much corruption does not cross that line into criminal behaviour, although some may.
Tired of pushing the government to introduce legislation for a federal anti-corruption body that had the funding and power to independently investigate corruption, Helen Haines, the MP for Indi, introduced her own legislation in 2020 and in 2021.
The ALP took a promise to establish an independent and powerful anti-corruption body to the election earlier this year. They should be introducing legislation into federal Parliament next week.
On reports coming out this week it is starting to look like the body will have real teeth. As well as being able to investigate federal politicians and public servants, it will be able to investigate retrospectively and will cover the actions of third parties who seek to improperly influence government decisions.
Importantly, it will operate independently of government and be able to initiate its own investigations. Many in the community are waiting with bated breath to see what, if any, actions of previous governments will come under scrutiny.
Will it be the colour coded spreadsheets and associated grants? Will it be the purchase of land near the proposed second Sydney airport for a vastly overinflated price? Will it be the allocation of contracts without tenders or any public process?
The list is long.
Establishing an anti-corruption body is, of course, only the first step in restoring trust in government and our political system generally.
When politicians are held to account there needs to be commensurate penalties imposed.
Just resigning from the ministry while continuing to draw a salary of hundreds of thousands of dollars and continuing to rack up allowances, free travel and superannuation benefits will not cut the mustard.
Politicians also need to act with integrity, not just be held to account after the fact.
This needs to happen consistently over time before the public can have confidence that anything has changed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.