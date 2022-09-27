Last week, Glen Innes' Anglican church held a local memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.
During the service, reflections were offered that touched upon numerous aspects of Elizabeth's long public life.
Conducted by Anglican minister David Robinson, it included tributes, and there were charitable donations to the work of Lifeline in Glen Innes.
Photographs were taken at the service by Daniel Schilling, RD's Photography.
