Glen Innes Highlands HUB opened its doors on Monday.
The new premises, providing the community and visitors with access to a new coworking, training and meeting facility, was created thanks to bushfire recovery funding.
Last year Glen Innes Severn Council received a $616,861 bushfire recovery grant to renovate a disused car retail premises on Grey Street into the new Highlands Business and Community Hub.
The "Old Holden Building" showroom was transformed and activated to provide a place where people can hire, meet, learn or teach - from hot desks to meeting rooms and a cosy community coworking lounge - you can join us for an hour, a day, a week, a month or longer.
The Highlands HUB online platform developed alongside the physical space provides a one-stop-shop for community engagement and connection.
Previously only developed for businesses-to-business, it now includes community and careers categories, which enables the whole community to use it.
The ambition is that the whole community will register and utilise the free digital platform over time.
"The Highlands Hub will encourage local innovation, entrepreneurship and remote working as the town continues to attract millennials to the area seeking a place to work and connect with the community," Glen Innes Severn Council mayor, Rob Banham, said.
Margot Davis, Manager Economic Development, said the HUB will continually seek grant funding to subsidise training and development workshops with the first tranche being delivered by Ian Mason from Humble.
