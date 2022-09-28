It has been about a week since Bill Munro retired from working in the Glen Innes Timbs Pharmacy.
It's a Monday afternoon and he is sitting on the balcony of a rental apartment in Caloundra, Sunshine Coast, watching a pod of whales swimming in the Coral Sea.
"These things jump out of the water, they say 'g'day', it's nice," Bill says.
READ MORE:
Bill and Moira first arrived in Glen Innes on May 5, 1980, with three children under five years of age.
Today they have six children, all grown up, 14 grandchildren and the whole town for a family.
Bill has cherished those who have walked through the doors of the Timbs Pharmacy throughout the 42 years since he began working there.
He says he was one of the original community pharmacists who went beyond what was often expected in his profession, giving to those in need, day or night.
"Pharmacy is not a game where you just sell over the counter and say, 'goodbye, have a nice day'," he said.
"That's not what a fair dinkum pharmacy does.
"My best memories are just being able to help people," Bill said. "That's been my life."
Once, he answered a phone call about five o'clock in the morning to help a distressed mother with her baby who just wouldn't settle.
He went to the pharmacy to get a pacifier for her infant.
"I felt that if the mother needed a dummy, there's something going on," Bill said.
"So we sat there and talked for a while. And I think I might have had something to do with that baby surviving. It's important to talk to people."
Throughout the years, he has come to know whole families and their ailments.
"I can ask how little Johnny's going because I saw him last week and he was sick," Bill said.
And then there was his own staff.
"I cherish my staff and I love them dearly. That's one of the things I'm missing out on; having my staff to look after."
Bill was born in Tenterfield and later left home to study his degree at the University of Sydney where he met the love of his life, Moira, who was studying an arts degree.
The couple married in January 1972, and within a decade they had a growing brood of three children, which later increased to six.
Bill had been working for Fayles Pharmacy in Armidale for about eight years when he was approached by the legendary Pat Timbs in 1980.
Pat asked Bill to work for him on a three-month trial in Timbs Pharmacy in Glen Innes.
The married couple packed up their belongings and their four-year-old, two-year-old and five day-old children and drove about an hour north to the small town.
It was a move that would prove fruitful, with Bill entering into a partnership with Pat Timbs during the '90s before eventually buying the business in 1997.
Mr Timbs retired in 1998 but continued to work at the pharmacy on a casual basis while pursuing his passion for golf. He has since passed away.
Bill's wife Moira said "it was a bit of a culture shock to come from Armidale to Glen Innes".
They moved from a beautiful home to a smaller residential place with a slow combustion stove and water, she says.
"(At the time) I was thinking, 'why on earth are we here? It's only for three months'. But it turned into 42 years and I've loved it."
Moira said Glen Innes was a place to get involved with the community, because "you can come up with the maddest ideas and someone will say, 'yeah, go for it!'"
She helped set-up daycare centres with local mothers' groups, got involved with the local parish, and helped teach reading at the local school.
"You always have company and anything you want to do, you can get a team of people who support you, and help you do it. So it's a lovely place to be," Moira said.
Even with the 11-hour shifts that Bill would regularly clock-up, the dedicated pharmacist and family man would always make it home for dinner.
They've been married for 50 years. "I've trained him well," Moira said.
"Bill's been really lucky to work really hard in a job that he has really enjoyed, and to have people appreciate what he was doing," Moira said.
"So you couldn't ask for much better than that. So it's been good."
Bill thought carefully about who he wanted to buy the pharmacy. It was not a decision made on a whim.
"I didn't want to sell to somebody I didn't know," Bill said.
"I could sell to people who lived in Perth, and they'd just put bandages in a pharmacy. But I couldn't guarantee they would look after my staff and our customers."
So Bill sought out Dimity who worked for him before she became a pharmacist.
He phoned her while she was in Queensland and when she mentioned she wanted to move back to Glen Innes, Bill offered her a job.
For more than two months Bill and Dimity have been working to get the business officially transferred to her name.
Timbs Pharmacy was sold to Dimity on September 19, 2022, making her the sixth owner in its 143 year history.
"I know she'll look after the staff. My staff are just like family. It's just a happy place to work," Bill said.
"They all get on and they're happy and I want that protected."
"I know she'll look after my customers as well. Because they're not my customers anymore. But I still love them just the same as always."
In between putting a few rounds of golf, Bill has plans to continue his altruistic volunteer work with families of war veterans via Legacy, with the disabled, and the St Vincent De Paul's Society in Glen Innes.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.