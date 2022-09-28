Glen Innes Examiner
Bill Munro retires after 42 years working in the Timbs Pharmacy in Glen Innes

By Rachel Gray
September 28 2022 - 7:00pm
It has been about a week since Bill Munro retired from working in the Glen Innes Timbs Pharmacy.

