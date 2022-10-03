GLEN Innes will receive funding to repair and protect two war memorials as part of a $125,000 state package.
The Glen Innes RSL sub-Branch applied for a grant for the Emmaville War Memorial Restoration while Glen Innes Uniting Church was successful in its grant for the Cameron Memorial.
There will be repairs to render on walls and treatment of concrete cancer around windows with a condition assessment report prepared for the Emmaville War Memorial including specification for physical works.
It is expected to cost about $8200 across both sites.
READ MORE:
Work to conserve the 20 war memorials across the state will soon be undertaken following grants provided from the NSW Government's $125,000 Community War Memorials Fund.
Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said the money, made available under Round 1 of the Community War Memorials Fund 2022/23, would be invested in the protection and repair of local war memorials.
"Thirty-nine applications were received from a range of organisations including RSL sub-Branches, local councils, and community committees to help support war memorials in communities across NSW," Mr Elliott said.
"War memorials help local communities commemorate the sacrifice of service men and women and reflect more than 100 years of service and sacrifices made by our veterans.
"Grants up to $10,000 will provide a significant boost to community organisations to help ensure the presence of local war memorials in the community is secured for future generations.
"On Anzac Day communities gather at their local war memorials to pay respect and honour our diggers - it is vitally important these memorials are protected to ensure all generations understand and remember the sacrifices made during the war."
"Funding is being provided to assist with a range of conservation projects including condition assessments, specialist cleaning and repairs, which are all important aspects of how we manage the places of commemoration that help us acknowledge our military history."
Round 2 of the Community War Memorials Fund will open on Remembrance Day and close on February 13.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.