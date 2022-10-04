Glen Innes Examiner
Store was blown down in a storm

Updated October 5 2022 - 12:42am, first published October 4 2022 - 11:19pm
Here is an extract from article in our History House Bulletin, Volume 27, 2000-2001, where Marjorie McCulloch reminiscences in 2000.

John Rule's original store on the site of Kwong Sing and Co. Picture supplied

'Rule Brothers', my grandfather and great uncle, had a building that is now Fosseys [site of Centrelink] built by a Mr Freak and known as Manchester House.

