'Rule Brothers', my grandfather and great uncle, had a building that is now Fosseys [site of Centrelink] built by a Mr Freak and known as Manchester House.
Their business life began in a small store on the site of Kwong Sing and Co; however this store was blown down in a storm C 1880s.
My father Donald McPhail came to Australia from Oban in Argyllshire; he was a veteran of Gallipoli, France and Egypt.
His jewellery business in Grey Street was conducted in the time of W E Schmidt and Sons and Charles Priest.
During World War Two he guarded the Japanese prisoners of war from Townsville to Cowra by train.
My mother Clarice McPhail was born at 96 Wentworth Street Glen Innes but lived in Charters Towers, Sydney and Parkes before returning to Glen Innes.
On the death of my father in a mining accident John Rule became her guardian.
I made my entry into the world at Dalhousie private and obstetric hospital, now the site of Roseneath Nursing home extensions, in 1925. That Dalhousie building was destroyed by fire 1970s.
School days for me were all in Glen Innes.
The headmaster's residence was on the southern side of the classrooms behind a thick hedge - today it is on the northern side but used as classrooms with an area for aboriginal education assistance.
My kindergarten year was in the original Presbyterian Church, St Andrews.
Across from the kindergarten was the former Presbyterian Manse.
Rehearsals for the Infants Christmas Concerts in the Town Hall meant walking down the back of the Town Hall, passing the Power Station on our left, with its unique sound day and night as it made electricity for the town.
High school began for me in 1938...September 1939 ushered in World War 2. Trenches were dug in the sports fields in case of bombing.
Lismore and Sydney students came to Glen Innes in case of invasion.
At the end of High School my family moved to Pendarves, built by Mr Freak for John Rule [site of KFC].
John Rule contributed to the early opening up of Glen Innes and he built six more houses in Meade Street named Penzance, Pendeen, Penrith, Penryn, Penmeith and Pendennis - the names linked to his native Cornwall
