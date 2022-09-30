Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

New app will help residents decide where to fill up at petrol stations across New England

Updated October 5 2022 - 2:11am, first published September 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FREE FuelCheck App will help residents pay the cheapest price when they fill up at the petrol stations across New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.