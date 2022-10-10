It's not hard to fear for our world 60 years after Cuban missile crisis

Sunday will mark 60 years since the beginning of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
For 13 days, from the 16th to the 19th of October, the world sat on the brink of nuclear war.
Following a May 1960 promise to defend Cuba with Soviet arms, the Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev assumed that the United States would be unwilling to act to prevent the installation of Soviet missiles in Cuba.
These missiles could strike much of the eastern United States within a few minutes if launched from Cuba.
Unsurprisingly, as Soviet plans began to materialise in the form of launching bases and the transportation of missiles to Cuba, the United States did not simply sit back and do nothing. Rather they blockaded the further transportation of missiles to Cuba, and negotiations began in secret to end the standoff.
We can all be thankful that cooler heads prevailed on that occasion.
The effects of nuclear weapons in 1945 have continued to be felt to the present day. Yet by 1949, the United States had developed a bomb 1000 times more powerful than the one used against Hiroshima.
Who really wants to contemplate the level of devastation that might have become possible by 1962?
The Cuban Missile Crisis has long been a familiar name. However, I have only explored many of the details of those events in light of current events in Ukraine.
In a recent speech, Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia would use all means necessary to protect Russian territory, including nuclear weapons.
In response, President Biden remarked that "For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if, in fact, things continue down the path they'd been going ... We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."
It's a sobering thought to contemplate how close humanity is at any moment to the outbreak of a conflict many times more devastating than anything we've previously experienced.
One LA Times article makes for bleak reading, claiming that "A nuclear conflict involving less than three per cent of the world's stockpiles could kill a third of the world's population within two years, according to a new international study led by scientists at Rutgers University. A larger nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States could kill three-fourths of the world's population in the same timeframe."
Of course, you and I are little more than passive onlookers in this situation. Putin and Biden are unlikely to wonder what any of us think as they navigate this tension. Catastrophic global events could unfold that sweep every one of us up, yet over which we have zero control.
It's hard not to fear for our world and ourselves when we consider this ever-present threat, capable of bubbling up in an instant. Yet a song from the history of God's people, Psalm 46, gives me peace in the face of the horror my mind wants to imagine:
God is our refuge and strength,
an ever-present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way
and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,
though its waters roar and foam
and the mountains quake with their surging
I find comfort in the realism of this song.
God's word never shies away from the fact that in this world, there will be trouble.
Much will happen that is harmful and destructive. Yet even if the whole world were to give way, I trust that in God, there is a refuge in whom I can find safety.
He is a help in trouble, whether that means protection from hardship or the eternal security of his promise, made in Jesus, of a created order set right, in which war and hurt and evil are no more.
